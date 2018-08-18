Shooting leaves two men dead, woman wounded in Auburn

A shooting in Auburn has left two men dead and a woman injured in the 800 block of North Donahoe Drive, the Auburn Police Division said Saturday.
One adult man was pronounced dead at the scene by Lee County Coroner Bill Harris. A second man with multiple gunshots was transported to East Alabama Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 7:04 a.m. during emergency surgery, authorities said.
A 61-year-old woman was treated at the same hospital for a minor injury and released.
Harris said police were called about 3:45 a.m. Saturday to check on shots fired in an apartment complex on the street. Auburn police, fire and East Alabama Medical Center emergency medical services located three victims in an apartment. Police said it appears that one of the victims was shot by the man who was transported to the hospital.
None of the victims’ names were released because their relatives haven’t been notified. Harris said the two men will be taken to the medical examiner’s officer at the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Montgomery for postmortem examinations.
Auburn police said the deadly shooting is not random. The deaths remains under investigation by the Auburn police and the Lee County Coroner’s Office.
Anyone with any information should call the Auburn police at 334-501-3140, the tip line at 334-246-1391 or the Lee County Coroner Secret Witness line at 334-745-8686.
