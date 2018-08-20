What’s the latest on former Georgia player, coach Mike Bobo’s health? His AD updates.

Former Georgia player and assistant coach Mike Bobo is still looking for answers.
Per the Denver Post’s Matt L. Stephens, Colorado State athletic director Joe Parker told media Monday that Bobo, who is the Rams’ head coach, is still hospitalized in Denver after experiencing numbness in his feet. Parker said contingency plans are being put in place in case Bobo cannot coach the Rams’ season opener Saturday.
Bobo, who is entering his fourth season at Colorado State, took a medical leave of absence from the team on Aug. 13, 12 days before the Rams’ game against Hawaii. The former Georgia quarterback has posted three consecutive 7-6 seasons at the helm of the Rams program.
“I am currently in the process of a multiple-day treatment for a peripheral neuropathy, and continue to be encouraged by the results of the ongoing medical testing,” Bobo said in a statement. “While I’ve been hospitalized, I have been able to remain in close contact with our staff and watch practice film in preparation for our season opener against Hawaii.”
After Bobo’s medical leave was announced, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart — who was Bobo’s teammate at Georgia and later coached with him in Athens — spoke about his friend.
“If I know Mike Bobo, whatever he’s dealing with, I know it ain’t too strong for him,” Smart said, per The Athens Banner-Herald’s Marc Weiszer. “He was built rock-solid. I know he’ll fight his way through it.
“Thoughts and prayers go out to George and Barbara, their parents and family. He’s got five kids I know he worships and cares about so much. They’re a tight-knit family.”
