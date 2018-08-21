Parasitic plant attacks parasitic insect on South Florida oak tree

Rice University evolutionary biologists have discovered a new trophic interaction -- the first example of a parasitic plant attacking a parasitic insect on a shared host plant. Cassytha filiformis, or love vine, is common on four continents.
Are you ready for some high school football?

The 2018 high school football season kicks off this week for many area teams. Here's a quick look at some of the pairings, game times, locations, how we’re getting high school football scores this year, and how you can help.