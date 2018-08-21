93 people arrested in one day in Columbus during ‘Operation Clean Sweep’
Columbus Police Maj. J.D. Hawk said at least 104 suspects were arrested and 301 charges were filed during “Operation Street Sweep” through high crime areas in Columbus last week, authorities said Tuesday.
Muscogee County School Board member Frank Myers responded Monday night to criticism from Maggie Reese, who accused Myers of sexual harassment and bullying her online. These are excerpts of Myers' comments during the meeting.
Rice University evolutionary biologists have discovered a new trophic interaction -- the first example of a parasitic plant attacking a parasitic insect on a shared host plant. Cassytha filiformis, or love vine, is common on four continents.
During the Aug. 20, 2018, Muscogee County School Board meeting, Maggie Reese, who accused District 8 representative Frank Myers of sexual harassment and bullying, addressed the board and asked why the board hasn’t censured him.
More than three years after a local attorney and the Historic Columbus Foundation joined forces to save and revitalize one of the city’s most historic riverfront sites, a deal has been reached to put a restaurant and boutique hotel in City Mills.
Phenix City celebrated the grand opening of the Phenix City Food Truck Park in style Friday afternoon with live music, community art projects and of course food from several food truck vendors. Here's a look at the event and more infomation.
Attorneys address the jury with opening and closing statements before three men, Robert Johnson, Ketorie Glover and Joey Garron, were found guilty in the brutal kidnapping, rape and burning of a Columbus woman on New Years Day morning 2014.
James Francis Devitt, 33, was pronounced dead of possible hanging at 11:20 p.m. Thursday inside his cell at the Russell County Jail, said Russell County Corner Arthur Sumbry. Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor made the announcement Friday morning.
Ryan Alexander's mother lost her fight with breast cancer Aug. 15, 2001. He visited the John B. Amos Cancer Center on the anniversary of her death to honor her memory and encourage his Facebook Live audience to donate to the American Cancer Society.
The 2018 high school football season kicks off this week for many area teams. Here's a quick look at some of the pairings, game times, locations, how we’re getting high school football scores this year, and how you can help.
The Springer Opera House is hosting the world premiere of "Proud Ladies". It's a multi-media, song and dance celebration of Broadway female superstars and stars Broadway legend Kurt Peterson. Why's it opening in Columbus? Watch the video to find out.
VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC DESCRIPTION - Three men face charges of rape, aggravated sodomy, kidnapping, second-degree arson and other charges in the January 1, 2014 brutal attack on a 36-year old Columbus woman