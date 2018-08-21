Boy, 12, charged in attempted rape of girl, 8

The Special Victims Unit has charged a 12-year-old boy with attempted rape of an 8-year-old girl, Columbus police said Tuesday.
The boy also faces one count of aggravated child molestation in the Monday assault at a home near Cusseta Road and Alpine Drive. A hearing will be held in Juvenile Court, said Police Lt. Joyce Dent-Fitzpatrick.
Police were called to the home about 10:06 p.m. on a sexual incident. The boy admitted to police that he attempted to have sex with the girl.
The boy wasn’t old enough to be charged as an adult under Senate Bill 440. Georgia law enforcement may try teens ages 13 to 16 as an adult in offenses called the “seven deadly sins.” The charges include aggravated child molestation, aggravated sexual battery, aggravated sodomy, rape, armed robbery, voluntary manslaughter and murder.
