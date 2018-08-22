Three Columbus men now charged in rapper’s shooting death

Columbus police have arrested a third suspect in the death of rapper Branden Denson, a day after a second man was charged in connection with the April 6 shooting in the Pizza Hut parking lot.
Tommie Jamal Mullins, 24, was charged Wednesday with murder in Denson’s death. He is held without bond at the Muscogee County Jail for a Recorder’s Court hearing at 9 a.m. Friday, Police Lt. Greg Touchberry said in a release.
Mullins’ arrest was made a day after Dover Bartlett Coppins, 24, was charged Tuesday with one count each of murder, armed robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. Coppins is held for a 9 a.m. Thursday hearing in Recorder’s Court.
Eric Randall Spencer, 29, was the first arrest on May 3 in the shooting at 4236 Buena Vista Road. He was charged with murder, armed robbery, possession of firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Police were called about 10:28 p.m. to the restaurant on a person shot. Denson, 32, was found in the driver’s seat of his Jeep Cherokee and pronounced dead of multiple gunshots. Denson was known as “Billion Dollar BD” in the region.
During a Recorder’s Court hearing for Spencer, a police detective said Denson was outside the restaurant for about 20 minutes before a four-door sedan pulled alongside the passenger’s side of Denson’s Jeep. A man left the front passenger seat, walked around to the driver’s window of Denson’s SUV and appeared to have a conversation.
Another person left the rear seat of the sedan, walked around to the back of the SUV and opened the rear passenger door behind Denson’s seat. The man leaned into the vehicle and appeared to have fired three shots at Denson.
A fingerprint below the driver’s side door was matched to Spencer, police said.
As the shots were fired, a third person left the sedan and removed a large bag with 16 pounds of marijuana, police were told by a person close to Denson.
Anyone with information on the murder of Branden Denson should contact Cpl. Robbie Nicholas at 706-225-4363 or RobertNicholas@columbusga.org
