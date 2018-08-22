Teen identified as member or associate of Gangster Disciples, police said

Jeremy Hildebrand Jr. of Columbus was described as a teen who associated with or was a member of the Gangster Disciples since he was in middle school, a certified gang investigator testified Wednesday in Recorder’s Court.
Hildebrand, 17, was arrested on a series of outstanding warrants Friday after the car he was driving without a license failed to use a turn signal from Armour Road to Airport Thruway. He pleaded not guilty to 12 counts of participation in criminal gang activity, one count of kidnapping, hijacking a motor vehicle, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and having no state license. Judge Julius Hunter bound the most serious charges over to Superior Court without bond.
At age 16, Hildebrand’s cousin faces similar participation in criminal gang activity charges related to the same Aug. 1 incident that started at Rigdon Road pool, the investigator said. Hildebrand and his cousin offered a friend money to drive them to the mall. Before getting to the mall, the driver was told to stop his truck at a house on Pate Drive.
Hildebrand and the juvenile entered the house of a relative and returned armed with a rifle and a pistol. The driver didn’t want any part of what the pair were doing but was forced to drive them to Peachtree Mall on Manchester Expressway. In the parking lot, the driver was told not to leave the mall although they left the rifle in the truck because it was too big. One was still armed with the pistol.
After HIldebrand and the juvenile entered the mall, the driver took off and called police to a Dove Street home to report the incident.
A witness at the house said the truck came in the driveway sideways. The investigator said the driver’s actions lined up with the surveillance video at the mall.
The investigator said the juvenile talked about being in a gang. Police found the two on social media flashing gang signs.
In talks with the principal at Richards Middle School, there were notes that Hildebrand was involved with or associated with members of the gang. The principal at the high school in Smith Station High, Ala., said the juvenile was an associate of the Gangster Disciples.
The juvenile also admitted statements to police about shooting up a house. The investigator didn’t describe every one of the 12 gang counts, but said the driver was kidnapped and the pair took part in criminal activity.
An investigation is continuing in the case, the investigator said.
Outside the court room, the investigator said the Gangster Disciples recruit young kids as early as elementary school. “All gangs do,” he said of gang activity. “The principals receive training on how to identify it.”
Principals at the schools are aware of activity. It’s not illegal to be a member of a gang but it becomes illegal when crimes are committed for the organization.
Comments