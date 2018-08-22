Female sportscaster motivates college athletes | Columbus Ledger-Enquirer
Female sportscaster motivates college athletes
Aug 22, 2018
Rachel Baribeau is a graduate of Auburn University. In 2008 she became the first known female Sportscaster ever fully to participate in a professional football training camp. Rachel can be heard on the SEC and ACC channels on the SiriusXM.
