Land on north Veterans Parkway property faces rezoning for independent-living facility

A retirement facility is proposing to locate on about 40 acres of property off Veterans Parkway in the Midland area of north Columbus.
Calling it a “life plan community,” Joel Womack of EMC Engineering in Columbus, is seeking to have the land at 9056 Veterans Parkway, just north of The Promenades apartment complex, rezoned for a client from “residential estate” to “residential office.” The site is currently undeveloped.
“The idea is it to be for a retirement facility, (for residents) to be there independently and as they progress in their life, to have that full service there,” Womack said during a recent Columbus Planning Advisory Commission. “In theory, once they come there they don’t have to worry about moving to another residency or something along those lines when time catches up” to them.
Plans call for 24 cottages for independent living, along with a larger structure with 100 apartments and 102 skilled nursing beds.
John Renfroe, principal planner with the Columbus Planning Department, said an approved drainage plan will be required by the developer and that there should be no major impact on traffic in the area.
“With the type of development they’re bringing in and most of it being elderly people, the amount of cars that’s generated is going to be very minimum,” he said.
The city notified 129 property owners within a half mile of the land proposed for rezoning, with it receiving no feedback.
However, Sam McQuagg, a resident of 8880 Veterans Parkway, just south of the site targeted for rezoning, did express concern about drainage and a sewage system, with he other family members living downhill from the property.
A creek also runs through the area, said McQuagg, explaining he is not necessarily opposed to the project, but simply wants answers to protect his own land and dwellings.
“We are required to match or better the site conditions,” Womack said, explaining a retention pond will be placed at the lowest point in the property. Plans also are connect to the Columbus Water Works sewage system, he said, rather than install a septic system.
PAC unanimously approved the rezoning application, which is non-binding. Columbus Council is the ultimate approval authority, with the rezoning case expected to come before it within a few weeks.
Comments