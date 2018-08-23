Latest News

Youth faces sex charges involving a 10-year-old boy

By Ben Wright

benw@ledger-enquirer.com

August 23, 2018 12:00 AM

A 16-year-old boy faces a series of charges after engaging in sex with a 10-year-old boy, Columbus police said.

The youth was charged Tuesday with one count of aggravated sodomy, aggravated child molestation and enticing a child for indecent purposes. Tried as an adult on the charges , he faced the charges Thursday in Recorder’s Court.

The Special Victims Unit started an investigation Saturday after an officer was called to a St. Marys Road location on an incident.

The 10-year-old boy has been placed in the custody of a relative, police detective Matt Sitler said.

  Comments  