Sales blitz to feature fitness equipment, furniture, vehicles and flea market finds

Those thrifty shoppers in the market for office furniture, fitness equipment and abandoned vehicles — along with some flea-market wheeling and dealing — should mark their calendars for several upcoming opportunities.
First up Sept. 10-11 is the sale of used library equipment at Fort Benning’s Bldg. 2784 on Sightseeing Road, which is behind Long Library on Eckel Street, the military post’s Family, Morale, Welfare and Recreation office said Thursday.
Items available include chairs, mats, tables, shelves, displays and file cabinets. The sale runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The only hitch for the general public is that active-duty and retired military personnel with proper ID have first dibs on everything until 11:30 a.m. Cash, debit cards, Visa and MasterCard are accepted.
Then on Sept. 17, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m., a sale of used fitness equipment will take place at the post’s NAF Property Warehouse inside Bldg. 2384, which is at 7701 Prussman St. Items available include treadmills, upright bikes, spin bikes, eliptical trainers, weight plates, curl bars and various LifeFitness equipment. Again, the general public must wait until 11:30 a.m. to partake in the shopping.
Those two sales events will be followed by Fort Benning’s annual Fall Flea Market on Sept. 29, which will take place the same day as the major postwide yard sale. The flea market will be held “rain or shine” from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Stilwell Field, which is adjacent to the post office on Main Post.
Limited space is available for those wishing to sell things at the flea market, with the cost starting at $15. Reservations for spots can be made online at benning.armymwr.com or at the Outdoor Recreation office on Main Post. Those with questions should call 706-545-6323.
Finally, rounding out the sale-a-palooza will be an auction for used and abandoned vehicles on Oct. 16, starting at 10 a.m., at the intersection of Kilgore and Marchant streets on Main Post. It’s open to the general public, as well as auto dealers. Previews of available vehicles are scheduled Oct. 12 and Oct. 15, 1 to 3 p.m. both days.
Prospective buyers who arrive the day of the auction should be on hand between 8 and 10 a.m. to receive the required bidder’s card, the MWR office said. Anyone without authorized access to the installation should use the Interstate 185 entrance and have proper identification to obtain a visitor pass.
Those who make vehicle purchases can do so with cash, checks, Visa, MasterCArd, American Express or Discover cards. A bank letter guaranteeing funds are available in an account are mandatory for paying by check. Purchased vehicles must be picked up by Oct. 19.
