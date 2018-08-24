Eyewitness says Tommie Mullins congratulated the shooter after killing robbery victim
A Columbus Police detective testified in Recorder's Court that an eyewitnesses stated that Tommie Mullins planned the robbery of Branden Denson, assigned roles to those involved in the crime, and later congratulated the shooter after Denson's death
It's the second week of high school football games for Georgia teams and most Alabama teams begin their regular season games this week. In Columbus, Hardaway faces Kendrick Thursday night at Kinnett Stadium. Here's a quick preview of the schedule.
Defense attorney Shevon Thomas says his client Dover Coppins was not present at the armed robbery and shooting of Branden Denson in the parking lot of the Buena Vista Road Pizza Hut on April 6, 2018, and that he didn't know victim
"But for her enormous will to live, this might have been a murder case," said Judge Arthur Smith III. Robert Carl Johnson, Ketorie Glover and Joey Garron will spend their lives in prison for the crimes against their victim on New Year's Day 2014
Rachel Baribeau is a graduate of Auburn University. In 2008 she became the first known female Sportscaster ever fully to participate in a professional football training camp. Rachel can be heard on the SEC and ACC channels on the SiriusXM.
A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium seats 15,000 people and through the years has hosted thousands of sporting events, including the Auburn-Georgia football games from 1916-1958. Here are a few photos from the Ledger-Enquirer's archives of the stadium.
Craftsmen have engraved 25 new names onto the Global War on Terrorism Memorial at the National Infantry Museum. The names are service members from all branches added to the GWOT casualty list since the monument was first dedicated in October 2017.
Columbus Police Maj. J.D. Hawk said at least 104 suspects were arrested and 301 charges were filed during “Operation Street Sweep” through high crime areas in Columbus last week, authorities said Tuesday.
Muscogee County School Board member Frank Myers responded Monday night to criticism from Maggie Reese, who accused Myers of sexual harassment and bullying her online. These are excerpts of Myers' comments during the meeting.
Rice University evolutionary biologists have discovered a new trophic interaction -- the first example of a parasitic plant attacking a parasitic insect on a shared host plant. Cassytha filiformis, or love vine, is common on four continents.
During the Aug. 20, 2018, Muscogee County School Board meeting, Maggie Reese, who accused District 8 representative Frank Myers of sexual harassment and bullying, addressed the board and asked why the board hasn’t censured him.
More than three years after a local attorney and the Historic Columbus Foundation joined forces to save and revitalize one of the city’s most historic riverfront sites, a deal has been reached to put a restaurant and boutique hotel in City Mills.
Phenix City celebrated the grand opening of the Phenix City Food Truck Park in style Friday afternoon with live music, community art projects and of course food from several food truck vendors. Here's a look at the event and more infomation.
Attorneys address the jury with opening and closing statements before three men, Robert Johnson, Ketorie Glover and Joey Garron, were found guilty in the brutal kidnapping, rape and burning of a Columbus woman on New Years Day morning 2014.