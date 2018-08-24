Eyewitness says Tommie Mullins congratulated the shooter after killing robbery victim

A Columbus Police detective testified in Recorder's Court that an eyewitnesses stated that Tommie Mullins planned the robbery of Branden Denson, assigned roles to those involved in the crime, and later congratulated the shooter after Denson's death
