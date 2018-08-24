Section of Victory Drive to close for bridge project

If you are traveling on Victory Drive, you might want to avoid the stretch on U.S. 280/U.S. 27 between Fort Benning Road and Marathon Drive in Columbus for about 12 hours.
City officials said the road will be closed to east and westbound traffic between 10 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday to give a contractor time to erect a pedestrian bridge for the Follow Me Trail. The bridge spanning the busy stretch of Victory Drive will allow bikers, joggers and walkers to safely cross the roadway.
To guide motorists, a detour sign will be provided along Fort Benning Road, Levy Road and Marathon Drive for west bound traffic. East bound traffic will be directed along Benning Drive, South Lumpkin Road, Torch Hill Road and Fort Benning Road.
If you must travel the road, drivers are encouraged to proceed with caution in the road closure area and detour route.
