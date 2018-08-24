Guardian accused of shooting at students getting off Columbus school bus, officials said

The guardian of two female students is accused of shooting at a male student after a dispute among the girls and a student, school officials said Friday.
No injuries were reported in the 4 p.m. shooting near Walker Street and Cornell Avenue, director of communications Mercedes Parham said in a release.
Students from Spencer High School were getting off the bus when the suspect apparently targeted a male student and started shooting. Described as middle aged, the man is the legal guardian of two girls riding the same bus. Some type of verbal dispute occurred between the girls and the male student before the shooting erupted.
The bus driver contacted police and school administrators. David Lewis, superintendent of the Muscogee County School District, said the district is monitoring the incident closely in collaboration with law enforcement.
“We are thankful that no one was injured during this unconscionable act and we will pursue the most stringent legal action possible to ensure the safety of our students is achieved at the highest level,” he said.
The shooting remains under investigation by Columbus police.
Comments