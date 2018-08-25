Barbour County crash claims 34-year-old man

A crash early Saturday has left a Clio man dead on Alabama 10 in Barbour County, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said.
Macario Fermin, 34, was pronounced dead at the scene by Barbour County Deputy Coroner Kerry Gulledge after the 3:30 a.m. crash.
Troopers said Fermin was driving a 1997 Honda Civic when it was struck head-on by a 2002 Chevrolet Blazer drive by Keith Bunn, 47, of Clio.
Bunn was taken to Southeast Medical Center for his injuries.
The collision which occurred about eight miles east of Brundidge remains under investigation by state troopers.
Comments