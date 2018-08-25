Phenix City man accused of impersonating officer after stopped in speeding BMW

Flashing a federal badge didn’t help a Phenix City man after he was clocked speeding 90 mph in a 70 mph zone Thursday on Interstate 185 in LaGrange, the Troup County Sheriff’s Office said.
Jay Diamond was stopped about 1:04 p.m. by deputy Billy Baker when he was observed in a white BMW traveling at a high rate of speed. The driver told Baker that he was a federal air marshal and held the badge in his hand.
The deputy tried to get more information on Diamond’s credentials before Baker recognized the badge to be a collector’s item. Diamond then told the deputy that he is not a federal agent.
Diamond was taken into custody and charged with speeding, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and impersonating an officer. Deputies contacted agents with Homeland Security and Diamond could also face charges with the federal government.
