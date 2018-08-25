Woman posing as fraud investigator nets $3,000 in card scheme, police said

A Columbus woman is missing more than $3,000 on her Visa card after a woman posing as a fraud investigator entered her home on Sue Mack Drive, police said.
An investigation led to the arrest of Jacilyn Sherell Crowell on outstanding warrants on one count of identity fraud and exploitation of the elderly charge. Crowell, 25, is held in the Muscogee County Jail for a 2 p.m. Tuesday hearing in Recorder’s Court.
Police said the suspect was posing as a fraud investigator when she was allowed into the home. Identifying information was collected from the victim’s Regions Bank Visa card and used to cancel her credit card. A new card was ordered with a new personal identification number.
The new card was used for more than $3,000 in purchases.
Comments