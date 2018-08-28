Police trying to ID woman who struck pedestrian in crosswalk at Target

Columbus police are trying to identify the hit and run driver accused of striking a pedestrian in the crosswalk at Target, the Traffic Division of the Columbus Police Department announced Tuesday.
A pedestrian was struck Aug. 22 in the parking lot at 1591 Bradley Park Drive. Using store surveillance video, police are trying to identify a woman dress in a blue uniform with a white coat. She is the driver of what appears to be a Nissan Sentra when it struck the pedestrian in the crosswalk as it left the store parking lot.
Anyone with information on the identity of the woman should call the Traffic Division, Hit and Run Investigations, at 706-225-4040.
