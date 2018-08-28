Another suspected member of Gangster Disciples charged in Whisperwood threats

Police have arrested another suspected member of the Gangster Disciples in connection with terrorist threats and criminal trespassing at Whisperwood Apartments , Columbus police said.
Quentin Mashone Jackson, 20, of Columbus was arrested on outstanding warrants Monday at the Public Safety Center. He was charged with one count of terroristic threats, criminal trespass, participation in criminal gang activity, possession of drug related objects, possession of marijuana, obstruction of an law enforcement officer, convicted felon in possession of firearm and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission or attempt to commit certain crimes for a 9 a.m. Wednesday hearing in Recorder’s Court.
He joins Rosaria Brown, 18, Gerald Wayne Reed, 20, Dashabion Person, 20, Michael Jaquann Gentry, 20, all of Columbus, facing similar gang-related charges in the July 24 investigation of two vehicles at 6363 Flat Rock Road.
Reed, Person and Gentry were identified by a certified gang investigator as members of the Gangster Disciples during a July Court hearing. Charges were later added to Brown in the investigation.
The gang investigator said police officers work with management under a contract at the gated community to reduce crime. The investigator was on duty July 24 when a resident stopped at the entrance gate to enter the upscale apartment complex . A vehicle trailing the apartment dweller tried to tailgate the resident through the entrance before a suspect identified as Reed threatened him, although he doesn’t even live at the complex.
Police continued to follow Reed, who was in a 2015 Chevy Malibu, which was followed by a white Honda Accord, with Person and Gentry as passengers. Both vehicles backed against a fence near an apartment.
All of the men left the vehicle and fled on foot as police approached to question them, but they were detained later. A black bandana was found in Reed’s car. The resident said the bandana was hanging from Reed’s shorts when the threats where made against him.
Brown was in the car with Reed but didn’t run from police, authorities said. She was charged initially with criminal trespassing and charges were added later on gang-related offenses. She admitted to police that she slept in her boy friend’s car at Whisperwood and tailgated the resident through the gate onto the property. The complex has no trespassing signs posted.
In the second vehicle, records show police found a .45-caliber pistol with an extended magazine, several bags of marijuana totaling more than an ounce and valued at $295, additional plastic bags and a digital scale.
In addition to the seized items, the investigator said police went to social media sites for information. Police found gang signs that the suspects used on Facebook and preserved the pages before they were taken down. Police also found the six-pointed Star of David emblem used by the gang.
Person referred to Gangster Disciples on Facebook, the investigator said. He is in a photo wearing black and appears to be smoking marijuana.
All the suspects have been identified as members or associates of the Gangster Disciples, also known as the Folk Nation.
Comments