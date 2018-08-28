Man, 26, dies after losing control of car on Woodruff Farm Road

A one-vehicle crash on Woodruff Farm Road Monday has left a 26-year-old Columbus man dead, authorities said Tuesday.
Travis McCorkle was pronounced dead at Piedmont Columbus Regional’s midtown campus at 11:25 p.m. by Muscogee County Deputy Coroner Charles Newton. No autopsy is planned in the death, Coroner Buddy Bryan said Tuesday.
Police said McCorkle was traveling south in a 2001 Acura Integra at 2:42 a.m. Monday just north of Macon Road. He failed to maintain his lane and drove off the side of the road. The vehicle then spun out of control, rotating clockwise and crossing the southbound and northbound lanes.
The car continued traveling off the roadway into a wooded area and struck a tree. After the crash, the vehicle was disabled.
Comments