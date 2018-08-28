$6,500 reward offered in Wells Fargo bank robbery

Rewards totaling $6,500 are offered in the July 7 robbery at the Medical Center branch of Wells Fargo bank at 1000 18th St., the FBI said in a release.
No one was injured when the Columbus bank was robbed by a lone gunman at 11:03 a.m.
Surveillance photos show the suspect entering the bank before pulling a mask over his face. He approached a female teller and demanded money. The robber was given an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing from the bank.
The FBI is offering a reward of $1,500 for information leading to the arrest and indictment of a suspect while Wells Fargo has put up $5,000 for information that leads to the identification, arrest and conviction of the suspect.
The robbery occurred more than two months before the bank branch was scheduled to close. Officials recently announced the bank branch will close on Sept. 26, 2018. It’s located across the street from Piedmont Columbus Regional’s midtown campus.
The robber was described as a black man who wore a skull cap that covered most of his face. He is between 5 feet 9 inches and 6 feet 2 inches tall with a medium to heavy build. He was wearing a white T-shirt, long dark jean shorts and slip-on athletic shoes.
Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect should contact the FBI Atlanta at 770-216-3000, Columbus Crime Stoppers at 706-653-3166 or submit a tip online at https://www.columbusga.gov/police/crimestoppers.htm.
