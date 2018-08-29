Men accused of selling Carver-Spencer t-shirts without permission from schools

Hours before the big Carver High School football game against Spencer High School on Friday, Columbus police received a tip that counterfeit items were sold without permission from the schools on Victory Drive, a police detective testified in Recorder’s Court.
Antonio Goodman, 35, and Dwayne Mitchell, 53, both of Columbus were each charged with operating without a business license and selling counterfeit goods with a forged trademark. Mitchell who was also charged with possession of marijuana was released on bond. Goodman pleaded not guilty to the charge before Judge Julius Hunter who agreed to a $2,500 recognizance bond and bound charges over to Superior Court.
Detective Ryan Vardman said the men were operating at the Chevron station at the corner of Benning and Victory drives. At the scene, police said Mitchell’s business license was expired and there was about $23,000 worth of branded items at the location.
Police found 50 t-shirts with Carver and Spencer logos printed on them without the schools permission, 268 CDs and other clothing with Nike and Jordan brands printed on them. The detective said the items were counterfeit.
Vardman said the men had been at the location for several weeks.
Mitchell and Goodman were taken into custody at 1 p.m. Mitchell made no statements to the court but presented a copy of his renewed business license in court.
