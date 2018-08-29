Man charged with rape, sodomy after arrest on Knight Drive

A Columbus man was arrested Saturday on a rape charge, a day after the alleged assault was reported, police said.
Jamarquis Hooks, 26, also is charged with one count of sodomy in an incident on St. Marys Road. He is held without bond in the Muscogee County Jail for a 9 a.m. Friday hearing in Recorder’s Court.
Hooks was taken into custody at a home on Knight Drive. Police said the charges stem from a report of an assault that occurred between noon and 1 p.m. Friday.
A police officer was called to the emergency room of Piedmont Columbus Regional midtown campus at 3:30 p.m. on a possible rape.
