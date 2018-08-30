Man accused of hijacking car with boy at Bojangles arrested in LaGrange, police said

An Atlanta man faces a series of charges after a car was hijacked from the parking lot of Bojangles on Airport Thruway Wednesday and the driver led law enforcement on a high-speed chase for 40 miles on Interstate 185.
Police recovered a 4-year-old boy from the vehicle before Grant Chastain was arrested on Interstate 85 in Troup County. He faces two counts of hijacking a motor vehicle, kidnapping of the boy and possession of cocaine. He is held in the Muscogee County Jail for a Recorder’s Court hearing at 2 p.m. Thursday.
Police were called to the 2883 Airport Thruway restaurant at 5:28 p.m. on a theft of a vehicle. Police at the scene learned that a boy was inside the car as it sped from the parking lot and headed north on I-185.
Columbus police, Harris County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia State Patrol were alerted to the theft of the vehicle. Chastain was taken into custody by the state troopers in Troup County.
No injuries were reported to the child in connection with the kidnapping.
