Project starts to transform Columbus’ first school for black kids into affordable housing units

The Friends of Historic Claflin hosted Thursday a groundbreaking ceremony to mark the beginning of a renovation project of the old Claflin School at 1532 Fifth Ave. in Columbus. They also announced the upcoming Claflin Homecoming Jubilee, which is slated to kickoff on Sept. 22 with a parade along the historic Heritage Trail.
Claflin served as Columbus’ first school for black children and is now set for restoration. Friends of Historic Claflin is working with Oracle Consulting Services on the project to build 44 affordable apartment units on site, which will include 18 new units in the old schoolyard.
