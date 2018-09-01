Woman refused to see man outside home before fire ignited inside her car, police said

A Phenix City man is accused of setting a woman’s car on fire early Friday after she refused to come outside and talk to him on University Avenue, Columbus police said.
Jatyrin Deonta Ford, 23, was charged with felony second degree arson after he surrendered to police about 10 a.m. Friday at the Public Safety Center. He is held in the Muscogee County Jail for an 8 a.m. Wednesday hearing in Recorder’s Court.
Police said Ford was identified by the woman as the person who set her 2012 silver Ford Focus on fire about 2:30 a.m. after he arrived at her apartment in the 3900 block of University Avenue. She said Ford came to the apartment after the woman told him not to visit her.
The suspect attempted to get the woman to come outside and talk but she refused, police said in a report. Ford is accused of going to her car and starting a fire in the passenger compartment of the vehicle.
No damage estimate was released on the car .
Comments