Bridge over Victory Drive not like one that collapsed in Florida, official says

More than a week after a pedestrian bridge was erected over six lanes on Victory Drive, a Columbus resident has raised concerns over safety after a bridge collapsed in Florida.
The pedestrian bridge for the Follow Me Trail is nothing like the one that failed outside Miami on March 15 and left six people dead. The bridge here is made of steel and similar structures already are used on the Fall Line Trace while the structure at Florida International University was predominantly made of concrete, said Donna Newman, director of engineering for the Columbus Consolidated Government.
“It’s a totally different design and this one has had several different layers of inspections,” Newman said. “It’s very similar to the same type of material on bridges we have in place and still install throughout the city on the trail. It’s used in other locations so it’s one that’s tried and true.”
If you walk, jog or ride a bike in the city, you’ll see similar steel structures along the Fall Line Trace and the Chattahoochee Riverwalk, but the $2.1 million bridge project may be one of the most visible structures on Victory Drive by the time it’s completed later this year.
The city engineer cited some other differences in the projects. A section of Victory Drive was shut down on Aug. 25 while crews with Southeastern Site Development Inc. lifted the bridge in place. The road wasn’t closed in Florida with the heavy, concrete structure falling onto some victims in their vehicles.
“It probably shouldn’t have been done under traffic,” Newman said. “We closed the road. “
The work crews may be six weeks or more from pouring the concrete decking for the structure and finishing the approaches to the bridge. “The weather is kind of hampering them too with all the rain,” she said.
When crowds gather, the bridge is constructed to hold walkers and joggers or even a vehicle on the path although a vehicle is not encouraged.
“It’s designed to where you can drive a vehicle but we don’t encourage that,” she said. “You are going to have maintenance vehicles that possibly would have to drive across it if they are doing repairs or need access with materials. It’s not something that would happen regularly but it still would hold that weight.”
On the night the bridge was lifted in place, the Engineering Department was there inspecting the whole process, Newman said. “We were there for the setting of the bridge and all of that,” she said. “We had the manufacturer of the bridge and hired an independent consultant. All of those reports are provided to the Department of Transportation for their review as well. We were there and watched it go in . “
It seems like the pedestrian bridge may have been one of the most watched structures around the region for one night and for a good reason. If you’ve seen something that needs attention, give me a call at 706-571-8576.
