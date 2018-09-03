Fight escalates to triple shooting at Columbus apartment complex

A fight early Sunday morning at a Columbus public housing complex escalated to the shootings of three people, according to a Columbus Police Department report.
The incident at Warren Williams Apartments in the 1100 block of 12th Street, in the midtown area of the city, occurred at 1:44 a.m. Sunday, said the report, which identified the shooting victims as Kelvin Gunn, Ravian Johnson and Terica Griffin.
Police were first dispatched to the apartment complex for a call concerning a fight. “After police left, the disturbance resumed and shots were fired resulting in three individuals being shot,” the report said.
However, Carol Capers, the media person on call at Piedmont Columbus Regional’s Midtown Campus hospital, said Monday there was no record of the individuals who were shot being treated at the facility, thus no status report on them. The Muscogee County Jail intake docket also does not have their names listed on it.
Police said the case remains under investigation, although a series of offenses are listed on the report. They include aggravated assault gun, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes, and convicted felon in possession of firearms.
Warren Williams was established in 1945 and now has 160 apartments “conveniently located near the Columbus Museum and historic downtown area,” according to the Columbus Housing Authority website.
