Rockin’ the River with Drivin’ N Cryin’ and the Friday Night Concert Series are coming up

The long, hot summer of 2018 will be going out with a musical bang in the coming weeks, starting with a three-day Rockin’ the River festival this weekend that will be headlined by Atlanta-based rock band Drivin’ N Cryin’.
Then Uptown Columbus will kick off its annual and very popular Friday Night Concert Series on Sept. 14 in the 1000 block of Broadway downtown. Admission is free to both Rockin’ the River and the concert series, which runs through Oct. 26.
The concert series will begin with The Rocket Man Show: Elton John Tribute Band on Sept. 14. Here’s the remainder of the lineup:
Sept. 21: The DNR Band, a group of Piedmont Columbus Regional doctors
Sept. 28: The Dirty Doors: A Tribute
Oct. 5: D.S.O.S., also known as Deeper Shades of Soul
Oct. 12: Fox Hole Love Pie, a Red Hot Chili Peppers tribute band
Oct. 19: The Breakdowns, a Tom Petty Tribute Band
Oct. 26: Mango Strange (playing in Woodruff Park)
However, first up this weekend is Rockin’ the River, which will feature more than 20 acts performing in Woodruff Park overlooking the Chattahoochee River. The biggies will be the Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute band known as Rumours, which will take the stage at 9 p.m. Friday, while Drivin’ N Cryin’ will perform at 9 p.m. Saturday.
Founded in 1985 in Atlanta by Kevin Kinney, Southern rockers Drivin’ N Cryin’ developed a following with songs that included “Fly Me Courageous,” “Build a Fire,” “Smoke,” “Turn It Up or Turn It Off” and “Straight to Hell.”
Proceeds from food and drink sales at the fest will go to support Scott’s Miracle Ride, the annual fund-raising journey by a group of local residents aboard motorcycles to far-flung and beautiful areas across the nation.
Founded by Scott Ressmeyer, the group has raised more than $1 million for the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at the Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown Campus Children’s Hospital, as well as $250,000 more for a Scott’s Ride Fund administered by the Community Foundation of the Chattahoochee Valley.
Normally taking place in the spring, this year’s ride begins Sept. 12 and will run into the first week of October. Ressmeyer has said the location of the stops on the upcoming ride will be released as the trip unfolds.
One quick note on the upcoming music events: No outside food and beverages are allowed, while free parking is available in parking decks at 919 Broadway (fronting the RiverCenter) and 1028 Front Ave. (lower level only).
