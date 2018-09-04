Carver High student named national TSA president

Alexander King, a Carver High senior and Chick-fil-A employee, has been named national president for the Technical Student Association. King is the second national president from Georgia, and the first from Columbus
The Muscogee County court system has been in a state of disarray and flux because of flooding in the Columbus Government Center on June 18. Take a behind-the-scenes- tour to see what progress, if any, has been made to fix the situation.
The Friends of Historic Claflin hosted Thursday a groundbreaking ceremony to mark the beginning to the renovation project for the old Claflin School in Columbus and announce the upcoming Claflin Homecoming Jubilee, slated to kickoff on Sept. 22
There's a full slate of high school football games going into the Labor Day weekend, including a Thursday matchup between the Columbus High Blue Devils and Troup County Tigers at Callaway Stadium in LaGrange, Ga. at 7 p.m. Here are this week's games.
Former Ledger-Enquirer publisher Glenn Vaughn Jr. died Wednesday night. He was 89. Vaughn died peacefully at his home in Greenville, S.C., surrounded by his family. Here's a photo remembrance of Vaughn from the Ledger's photo archives.
Yvette Scarborough, principal at Fox Elementary School in Columbus, shares a story Thursday at the 2018 United Way Campaign Kickoff about challenges facing the her students and how the Boys and Girls Club helps meet a critical need for the students.
Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams campaigned in Columbus Wednesday night. She did a Facebook Live event with the Ledger-Enquirer before her event at the Columbus Public Library. Here's her position on gun ownership.
Reese Road Leadership celebrated Wednesday morning after learning they have been certified and named a Leader in Me Lighthouse School by FranklinCovey Education. Reese Road will keeps its certification the next two years and be able to re-certify.
Marine Life Oceanarium in Gulfport was home to 14 dolphins before Katrina made landfall. Six dolphins were relocated to swimming pools on higher ground before the water began to rise, but the remaining eight “Katrina dolphins” weathered the histor
Salmonella causes about 1.2 million illnesses and 450 deaths in the U.S. every year, according to the CDC. The bacteria is typically transmitted through contaminated food, but some simple preventative measures can keep you from getting sick.
Lee Thomas, deputy commissioner of the Georgia Film, Music and Digital Entertainment Office, shared her thoughts Tuesday on the film industry in Georgia and Columbus' role in it at the Jim Blanchard Leadership Forum in Columbus, Georgia.
Before there was a Goo Goo Car Wash there was a Goo Goo Restaurant. It, like many other restaurants, have long since become nothing but a memory. Here's a quick look back at some of those restaurants in Columbus and the Chattahoochee Valley.
Christopher Walters is the executive chef at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center in Columbus, Ga. Walters and his staff feed thousands of people a year. Watch as he prepares a meal of grilled flank steak, risotto, and baby carrots.
