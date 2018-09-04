What do you think of when you see the word ‘news’? Many say ‘fake’
A survey, conducted by the Center for Media Engagement at the University of Texas and the News Co/Lab at Arizona State University, found that "fake" was the first word that came to mind for one in five people who saw the word “news.”
Calvary Christian School lower school students were treated to the STEAM Museum from Mobile Ed Productions, sponsored by the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts, to give them the opportunity to experience fun science and technology
CSU opens Thursday its production of “Old Dry Frye”. It's a family-friendly Appalachian folktale that tells the story of an itinerant preacher whose accidental death starts an unusual series of events in the local “holler." Meet the cast members.
Alexander King, a Carver High senior and Chick-fil-A employee, has been named national president for the Technical Student Association. King is the second national president from Georgia, and the first from Columbus
The Muscogee County court system has been in a state of disarray and flux because of flooding in the Columbus Government Center on June 18. Take a behind-the-scenes- tour to see what progress, if any, has been made to fix the situation.
The Friends of Historic Claflin hosted Thursday a groundbreaking ceremony to mark the beginning to the renovation project for the old Claflin School in Columbus and announce the upcoming Claflin Homecoming Jubilee, slated to kickoff on Sept. 22
There's a full slate of high school football games going into the Labor Day weekend, including a Thursday matchup between the Columbus High Blue Devils and Troup County Tigers at Callaway Stadium in LaGrange, Ga. at 7 p.m. Here are this week's games.
Former Ledger-Enquirer publisher Glenn Vaughn Jr. died Wednesday night. He was 89. Vaughn died peacefully at his home in Greenville, S.C., surrounded by his family. Here's a photo remembrance of Vaughn from the Ledger's photo archives.
Yvette Scarborough, principal at Fox Elementary School in Columbus, shares a story Thursday at the 2018 United Way Campaign Kickoff about challenges facing the her students and how the Boys and Girls Club helps meet a critical need for the students.
Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams campaigned in Columbus Wednesday night. She did a Facebook Live event with the Ledger-Enquirer before her event at the Columbus Public Library. Here's her position on gun ownership.
Reese Road Leadership celebrated Wednesday morning after learning they have been certified and named a Leader in Me Lighthouse School by FranklinCovey Education. Reese Road will keeps its certification the next two years and be able to re-certify.
