Georgia business group backs Kemp in his race against Abrams to become governor

Two months before voters head to the polls, the Georgia affiliate of a national business group has tossed its support to Brian Kemp for the state’s governorship.
The political action committee of NFIB Georgia — aka the National Federation of Independent Business — announced its choice Wednesday in Atlanta, with state director Nathan Humphrey calling the Republican candidate for the Peach State’s gubernatorial office “the clear choice for Georgia’s small businesses.”
Kemp is vying against Democratic Party nominee Stacey Abrams, who is attempting to become Georgia’s first black governor. The Atlanta lawyer, 44, served a decade in the Georgia House of Representatives, departing in 2017 to make her run for higher office.
A businessman and politician, Kemp, 54, has served as Georgia secretary of state since 2010. The native of Athens, Ga., also served one term in the Georgia Senate from 2003 to 2007. He received a late endorsement for the governor’s seat from President Donald Trump in the general election this year, defeating Georgia Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle in a run-off.
Humphrey, in a statement from NFIB Georgia, touted Kemp’s opposition to raising taxes and his desire for reducing “burdensome rules and regulations” that impact the state’s small businesses.
“As a small business owner and a member of NFIB, Brian Kemp understands the challenges facing Georgia’s job creators,” the state director said. “As governor, he would focus on cutting taxes, imposing a cap on government spending and encouraging more economic development in rural communities.”
Kemp tweeted his appreciation Wednesday for the NFIB Georgia PAC’s endorsement: “Proud to stand with members of the NFIB and honored to earn their strong endorsement.”
The NFIB, with a nationwide presence, bills itself as the “voice of small business,” with the 75-year-old nonprofit advocating on behalf of its members. A national index released in August by the Georgia affiliate indicated small business optimism is near an all-time high, second only to the enthusiasm reported in July 1983. The index has been in place since 1973.
Surveys indicated nearly a quarter of businesses currently are planning to create jobs, although 37 percent of business people said they have job openings, but can’t find qualified employees to fill them, the NFIB said.
Election day is Nov. 6, and while there has been little polling thus far in Georgia’s races, a couple that were released in July by Gravis Marketing and SurveyUSA indicate Kemp and Abrams are in a dead heat to enter the governor’s mansion in January as the victor.
