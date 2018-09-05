Albany State coach says facing Tuskegee University on the field “feels like your playing your brother”

Tuskegee coach Willie Slater tells the media, "We have a tremendous challenge ahead of us," as he prepares to face the Golden Rams in the 5th Annual White Water Classic football game at Garrett-Harrison Stadium in Phenix City
By
Fourth-graders put their hands on STEAM fun

Fourth-graders put their hands on STEAM fun

Calvary Christian School lower school students were treated to the STEAM Museum from Mobile Ed Productions, sponsored by the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts, to give them the opportunity to experience fun science and technology

