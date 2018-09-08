The Global War on Terror Memorial adds names of recently fallen service members
A mother from the Navajo Nation and a son who was not yet born when his father was killed in action remember their loved one after the names of 28 service members who have been killed since the memorial unveiling in October 2017 were read aloud
Amateur boxers in town for the Sugar Bert Boxing Title Belt National Qualifier got some valuable advice from pro fighter Money Powell IV and his coach Jason Jones during a Friday press conference that applies in and out of the ring. Listen and learn.
Former Columbus High standout pitcher and Little League World Series champion joins forces with Taylor Duncan and the Alternative Baseball Organization to develop a team in Columbus that serves teens and men with non-physical disabilities
Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams opposes proposals for a Religious Freedom Restoration Act in Georgia, saying it's dangerous and will kill the state's booming film industry. Here's her position on the topic.
Columbus State University welcomed a new WRBL-TV 3 news bureau to its Carpenter Building, part of CSU's RiverPark campus in downtown Columbus. It will provide the station a high-profile location, and on-site internships for CSU students.
Before each home football game at St. Anne-Pacelli's Deimel Field, hard working parents and volunteers mark, stripe, and prepare the football field for Friday's game. Here's a look at their preparations for this week's game against Marion County.
This week's slate of high school football games features a Friday night "Backyard Brawl" between Central-Phenix City and Smiths Station. It's the first time since 2005 both teams are undefeated. Here are the other are matchups.
Tropical Storm Gordon made landfall near the Alabama-Mississippi border late on September 4, bringing heavy winds, intense rain and storm surges. At least one person died and around 21,000 were without power due to the storm.
Tuskegee coach Willie Slater tells the media, "We have a tremendous challenge ahead of us," as he prepares to face the Golden Rams in the 5th Annual White Water Classic football game at Garrett-Harrison Stadium in Phenix City
CSU opens Thursday its production of “Old Dry Frye”. It's a family-friendly Appalachian folktale that tells the story of an itinerant preacher whose accidental death starts an unusual series of events in the local “holler." Meet the cast members.
A survey, conducted by the Center for Media Engagement at the University of Texas and the News Co/Lab at Arizona State University, found that "fake" was the first word that came to mind for one in five people who saw the word “news.”
Calvary Christian School lower school students were treated to the STEAM Museum from Mobile Ed Productions, sponsored by the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts, to give them the opportunity to experience fun science and technology
