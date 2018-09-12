600 jobs coming to Columbus with Colorado-based company

Global Callcenter Solutions, a call center consulting company, plans to move into the empty Buena Vista Road Winn Dixie location and invest $4.9 million, creating 600 jobs and opening the door to more business momentum in South Columbus
