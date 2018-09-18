Superhero fun run raises money for families battling childhood cancer

Keris Kares Royal Run brings superheroes to Woodruff Park for a fun run to raise money for families to pay bills and cover expenses after a child has been diagnosed with cancer
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

Columbus Ledger-Enquirer App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service