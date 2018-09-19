Witness say arson could be cause in Victory Drive storage building fire
Fire investigators are looking at security camera footage to determine if arson caused a fire at 2500 Victory Drive, the former Auto Repair shop. Nearby witnesses say they saw a man on a bicycle ride up to the building, then leave as the fire began
Former Columbus High standout pitcher and Little League World Series champion joins forces with Taylor Duncan and the Alternative Baseball Organization to develop a team in Columbus that serves teens and men with non-physical disabilities
Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams opposes proposals for a Religious Freedom Restoration Act in Georgia, saying it's dangerous and will kill the state's booming film industry. Here's her position on the topic.
Columbus State University welcomed a new WRBL-TV 3 news bureau to its Carpenter Building, part of CSU's RiverPark campus in downtown Columbus. It will provide the station a high-profile location, and on-site internships for CSU students.
Before each home football game at St. Anne-Pacelli's Deimel Field, hard working parents and volunteers mark, stripe, and prepare the football field for Friday's game. Here's a look at their preparations for this week's game against Marion County.
This week's slate of high school football games features a Friday night "Backyard Brawl" between Central-Phenix City and Smiths Station. It's the first time since 2005 both teams are undefeated. Here are the other are matchups.
Tropical Storm Gordon made landfall near the Alabama-Mississippi border late on September 4, bringing heavy winds, intense rain and storm surges. At least one person died and around 21,000 were without power due to the storm.
Tuskegee coach Willie Slater tells the media, "We have a tremendous challenge ahead of us," as he prepares to face the Golden Rams in the 5th Annual White Water Classic football game at Garrett-Harrison Stadium in Phenix City
Alexander King, a Carver High senior and Chick-fil-A employee, has been named national president for the Technical Student Association. King is the second national president from Georgia, and the first from Columbus
CSU opens Thursday its production of “Old Dry Frye”. It's a family-friendly Appalachian folktale that tells the story of an itinerant preacher whose accidental death starts an unusual series of events in the local “holler." Meet the cast members.
