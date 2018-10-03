Neighbor upset about condition of former Columbus mayoral candidate’s home
David Holt, a neighbor of former Columbus mayor candidate Winfred Shipman Jr., was in environmental court Wednesday morning after he complained to the Inspections and Code Division about Winfred's home off Abbey Drive in north Columbus.
Columbus police are investigating a homicide on the corner of Swann Street and Rochester Avenue in south Columbus where a body was found Wednesday in a side yard. Columbus Police Maj. J.D. Hawk said the man died in a shooting.
A gay penguin couple took a chick from its parents, who had gone for a swim, according to zookeepers at Denmark’s Odense Zoo. Zookeepers intervened to retrieve the baby and return it back to its parents.
If you're one of the hundreds of people not able to get your pet to rest his or her snout in the circle of your hands, you're not alone. We asked some pet behavior experts why some pet owners are having greater success than others.
Former Columbus High standout pitcher and Little League World Series champion joins forces with Taylor Duncan and the Alternative Baseball Organization to develop a team in Columbus that serves teens and men with non-physical disabilities
Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams opposes proposals for a Religious Freedom Restoration Act in Georgia, saying it's dangerous and will kill the state's booming film industry. Here's her position on the topic.
Columbus State University welcomed a new WRBL-TV 3 news bureau to its Carpenter Building, part of CSU's RiverPark campus in downtown Columbus. It will provide the station a high-profile location, and on-site internships for CSU students.
Before each home football game at St. Anne-Pacelli's Deimel Field, hard working parents and volunteers mark, stripe, and prepare the football field for Friday's game. Here's a look at their preparations for this week's game against Marion County.