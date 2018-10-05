Jury reaches verdict on Columbus teen, codefendant tried in former classmate’s death

After about an hour and 15 minutes’ deliberation Friday, a Floyd County, Ga., jury found two teenagers not guilty of all charges in the homicide of a former high school classmate from Columbus.
Ricket Damon Carter III, 19, of Columbus, and Troy Jamal Cokley, 19, of Riverdale, Ga., graduates of Columbus’ St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School, were found not guilty of murder and other charges in the Oct. 28, 2017, shooting of Joseph McDaniel, a 19-year-old Berry College student, Columbus attorney Stacey Jackson said Friday night.
Jackson, who represented Carter, said security video of the parking lot outside the apartment where McDaniel was shot showed his client left before the shooting.
Evidence also indicated McDaniel’s roommate was not present when the fatal shot was fired, having left the room when McDaniel and Cokley got into an argument, Jackson said.
He said Cokley claimed McDaniel pulled a gun on him earlier in the evening, and the video evidence showed McDaniel’s roommate went next door after the shooting, stayed 20 minutes, then came back and cleaned up, removing marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
The roommate could be seen taking something that might have been a gun, Jackson said.
A woman was in the apartment before McDaniel was shot, but like Carter, she also left before the shooting, Jackson said.
The shooting happened around 2:20 a.m. at an apartment complex on Old Summerville Road, where McDaniel lived. Carter and Coakley had traveled to Rome to meet him, according to the Floyd County Police Department. The suspects were arrested here in Columbus later that day.
The trial started Monday in Rome, Ga., and attorneys spent Friday on closing arguments before the jury deliberated into the evening.
