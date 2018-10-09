‘An anomaly.’ Reports detail Pike County football player Dylan Thomas’ cause of death

The official cause of death was released for the Pike County football player Dylan Thomas on Tuesday.
Pike County Coroner Terrell Moody’s report states that Thomas died from cardiac arrest due to a traumatic brain injury. The reports goes on to say that Thomas was in great physical shape and had no pre-existing medical conditions.
The Grady Hospital medical staff in Atlanta ruled that the nature of the injury was “an anomaly, requiring the perfect amount of pressure on the perfect spot at the perfect angle.”
There were no preventative measures or treatments following the injury that could have prevented Thomas’ death according to the report.
Below is a time line from the report that lays out the events that followed the injury.
- 9:20 p.m., Sept. 28, Zebulon, Georgia: During the 3rd quarter of a varsity football game between Pike and Peach counties, an official from the GHSA signaled for play to stop for an injured player. At that time, Dylan was standing with assistance and verbally communicating with the official. Dylan indicated a loss of feeling in his left leg and was alert and responsive to all questions asked of him. Dylan was assisted to the sideline with the help of a teammate and the Pike County trainer.
- 9:27 p.m. Dylan’s condition began to deteriorate and an ambulance was called to transport him from the game.
- 9:38 p.m. He was taken to Spalding Regional Hospital helipad in Griffin.
- 10:15 p.m. He was transported by helicopter to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta.
- 10:58 p.m. Dylan was admitted to Grady with a head injury. Over the next 40-45 hours, Dylan had multiple surgeries, medical tests and additional life saving measures.
- 7:41 p.m. Sept. 30, Dylan was pronounced dead at the hospital. The Grady medical staff notified Moody of his death. Moody determined after speaking with the medical staff and a doctor at the GBI that an autopsy was not necessary due to documentation of Dylan’s injuries.
