Black Art In America opens gallery in Columbus

Columbus visual artist Najee Dorsey opened a new gallery for Black Art in America, a national organization devoted to "document, promote and preserve" African-American culture. For more information, visit the Black Art in America Facebook page.
The National Hurricane Center forecasts Hurricane Michael as a Category 4 storm with sustained winds around 145 mph. at landfall in the Florida Panhandle on Wednesday. Tropical storm force winds are likely in Alabama, Georgia, Carolinas and Virginia.
Columbus police are investigating a homicide on the corner of Swann Street and Rochester Avenue in south Columbus where a body was found Wednesday in a side yard. Columbus Police Maj. J.D. Hawk said the man died in a shooting.
Winfred Shipman Jr., a former candidate for Columbus mayor, was in environmental court Wednesday morning after neighbors complained to the Inspections and Code Division about his home off Abbey Drive in north Columbus.
David Holt, a neighbor of former Columbus mayor candidate Winfred Shipman Jr., was in environmental court Wednesday morning after he complained to the Inspections and Code Division about Winfred's home off Abbey Drive in north Columbus.
A gay penguin couple took a chick from its parents, who had gone for a swim, according to zookeepers at Denmark’s Odense Zoo. Zookeepers intervened to retrieve the baby and return it back to its parents.
If you're one of the hundreds of people not able to get your pet to rest his or her snout in the circle of your hands, you're not alone. We asked some pet behavior experts why some pet owners are having greater success than others.
Former Columbus High standout pitcher and Little League World Series champion joins forces with Taylor Duncan and the Alternative Baseball Organization to develop a team in Columbus that serves teens and men with non-physical disabilities
Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams opposes proposals for a Religious Freedom Restoration Act in Georgia, saying it's dangerous and will kill the state's booming film industry. Here's her position on the topic.
