Never Too Late provides refuge for Middle Georgia boys in foster care

Power lines remain down Thursday morning after a large tree limb fell across the southbound lane of Broadway near Seventh Street, killing power to several homes. Georgia Power crews expect power to return by mid-afternoon
A large tree fell across the southbound lane of Broadway near the intersection of Seventh Street as the result of high wind gusts from Hurricane Michael. The tree downed power lines that resulted in the evacuation of one household
Hurricane Michael made landfall in the Florida Panhandle as a powerful Category 4 storm with sustained winds around 155 mph. Tropical storm force winds are likely in Alabama, Georgia, the Carolinas and Virginia.
Columbus police are investigating a homicide on the corner of Swann Street and Rochester Avenue in south Columbus where a body was found Wednesday in a side yard. Columbus Police Maj. J.D. Hawk said the man died in a shooting.
Winfred Shipman Jr., a former candidate for Columbus mayor, was in environmental court Wednesday morning after neighbors complained to the Inspections and Code Division about his home off Abbey Drive in north Columbus.
A gay penguin couple took a chick from its parents, who had gone for a swim, according to zookeepers at Denmark’s Odense Zoo. Zookeepers intervened to retrieve the baby and return it back to its parents.
If you're one of the hundreds of people not able to get your pet to rest his or her snout in the circle of your hands, you're not alone. We asked some pet behavior experts why some pet owners are having greater success than others.