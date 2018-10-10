Hurricane Michael winds take out power in the Historic District

A large tree fell across the southbound lane of Broadway near the intersection of Seventh Street as the result of high wind gusts from Hurricane Michael. The tree downed power lines that resulted in the evacuation of one household
Black Art In America opens gallery in Columbus

Columbus visual artist Najee Dorsey opened a new gallery for Black Art in America, a national organization devoted to "document, promote and preserve" African-American culture. For more information, visit the Black Art in America Facebook page.

