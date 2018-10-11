Power lines down at 7th Street and Broadway

Power lines remain down Thursday morning after a large tree limb fell across the southbound lane of Broadway near Seventh Street, killing power to several homes. Georgia Power crews expect power to return by mid-afternoon
Black Art In America opens gallery in Columbus

Columbus visual artist Najee Dorsey opened a new gallery for Black Art in America, a national organization devoted to "document, promote and preserve" African-American culture. For more information, visit the Black Art in America Facebook page.

