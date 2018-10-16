Columbus ranks above the national average for number of chronically hungry children

One in five children in Columbus suffer from chronic hunger, according to Feeding the Valley president Frank Sheppard, and several programs across the city offer assistance to families with various levels of need.
By
Power lines down at 7th Street and Broadway

Latest News

Power lines down at 7th Street and Broadway

Power lines remain down Thursday morning after a large tree limb fell across the southbound lane of Broadway near Seventh Street, killing power to several homes. Georgia Power crews expect power to return by mid-afternoon

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

Columbus Ledger-Enquirer App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service