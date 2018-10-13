Darrell E. Kelley\
Darrell E. Kelley\ Muscogee County Sheriff's Office
Darrell E. Kelley\ Muscogee County Sheriff's Office

Latest News

Man, 49, arrested on child molestation and sexual battery charges in Columbus

By Ben Wright

benw@ledger-enquirer.com

October 13, 2018 11:01 AM

A 49-year-old Columbus man was arrested Friday on a felony child molestation charge, police said.

Darrell E. Kelley was taken into custody on outstanding warrants at Staff Zone, 3087 Victory Drive , where he is employed. He also was charged with one count of enticing a child for indecent purposes and sexual battery. He is held without bond in the Muscogee County Jail for an 8 a.m. Tuesday hearing in Recorder’s Court.

The charges stem from a Wednesday police call to a home near McCartha Drive on possible child molestation and other charges.

Under Georgia law, enticing a child for indecent purposes occurs when a person solicits, entices or takes any child under age 16 to any place for the purpose of child molestation or indecent acts.

  Comments  