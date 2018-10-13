Man, 49, arrested on child molestation and sexual battery charges in Columbus

A 49-year-old Columbus man was arrested Friday on a felony child molestation charge, police said.
Darrell E. Kelley was taken into custody on outstanding warrants at Staff Zone, 3087 Victory Drive , where he is employed. He also was charged with one count of enticing a child for indecent purposes and sexual battery. He is held without bond in the Muscogee County Jail for an 8 a.m. Tuesday hearing in Recorder’s Court.
The charges stem from a Wednesday police call to a home near McCartha Drive on possible child molestation and other charges.
Under Georgia law, enticing a child for indecent purposes occurs when a person solicits, entices or takes any child under age 16 to any place for the purpose of child molestation or indecent acts.
