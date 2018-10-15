Downtown Columbus crash upends ambulance on emergency run, sends 3 to hospital

A two-vehicle collision that overturned a Columbus ambulance on an emergency run sent three people to the hospital Monday, police said.

The wreck around 11 a.m. was at Fifth Avenue and 14th Street, right behind the downtown McDonald’s restaurant.

Witnesses said the Community Care ambulance had its lights and siren going as it traveled south on Fifth Avenue, where a gray Chevrolet Equinox headed west on 14th Street hit the rear driver’s side of the emergency vehicle.

The impact caused the ambulance to rotate first to the left and then back to the right as the driver struggled to straighten out, and then it spun around until it faced north and tipped over, police said.

The ambulance had two employees on board, but it was not carrying a patient, investigators said. Both ambulance workers and one occupant from the Chevy went to the hospital.





