Georgia Public Service commissioner give assessment of hurricane damage

Georgia Public Service Commissioner Chuck Eaton discusses the extensive damage in southwest Georgia after Hurricane Michael hit the area as a category five storm. The area sustained about $1 billion of crop damage along with blanket power outages
By
Power lines down at 7th Street and Broadway

Latest News

Power lines down at 7th Street and Broadway

Power lines remain down Thursday morning after a large tree limb fell across the southbound lane of Broadway near Seventh Street, killing power to several homes. Georgia Power crews expect power to return by mid-afternoon

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

Columbus Ledger-Enquirer App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service