Police charge man with murder and assault in deadly shooting on 25th Avenue

A suspect has been charged in a shooting that left one man dead Monday and another injured at 347 25th Ave., Columbus police said.
Rashawn J. Porter, was taken into custody on Thursday and held in the Muscogee County Jail on one count each of aggravated assault in the shooting of Alexander Jackson and murder in the death of Curtis Lockhart, both 57. A Recorder’s Court hearing is set for 2 p.m. Wednesday on all charges, police said.
Police were called at 12:10 a.m. to the location to check on a shooting. At the scene, police found Jackson and Lockhart suffering from gunshots. Lockhart was pronounced dead at 1:02 p.m. of multiple gunshots in the emergency room at Piedmont Columbus Regional midtown campus while Jackson was treated for a gunshot wound and relased from the same hospital.
Police Lt. Greg Touchberry said the homicide investigation led to Porter’s arrest.
The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information on the shooting of Jackson and the murder of Lockhart should contact Police Sgt. Wendy Holland at 706-225-4453 or wholland@columbusga.org
