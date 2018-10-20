35-year breast cancer survivor fought bone cancer for 30 years

Patricia Allen, 77, has battled cancer nearly half of her life, after a breast cancer diagnoses 36 years ago. That cancer metastasized to her bones, and she was declared in remission only two years ago. "I hang in there, and I'm thankful every day."
Power lines down at 7th Street and Broadway

Power lines remain down Thursday morning after a large tree limb fell across the southbound lane of Broadway near Seventh Street, killing power to several homes. Georgia Power crews expect power to return by mid-afternoon

